Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update - UK Listing Rule 11.7.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW5314 January 2025

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 31 December 2024, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.62 Residential Secure Income 0.51 BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.50 RIT Capital Partners 0.21 Total 1.84

The Company also announces that, as at 31 December 2024, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 10/08/2028 5.97 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/03/2026 5.73 USA Treasury 1/8% Index-Linked 15/10/2026 3.20 iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 3.03 USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/07/2026 2.54 USA Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 15/01/2027 2.40 USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/04/2026 2.30 Japan Treasury Bill 31/03/2025 2.30 Japan Treasury Bill 20/06/2025 2.19 Japan Treasury Bill 20/05/2025 2.02 Total 31.66

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary