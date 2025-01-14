Anzeige
14.01.2025 13:30 Uhr
Bybit Card Partners with Entravel to Bring Discounted Luxury Travel to Its Users



DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its partnership with Entravel, the leading crypto-native hotel booking platform, to provide users with exclusive access to discounted luxury travel.

Bybit Logo

As part of this collaboration, all Bybit users can enjoy a free membership to Entravel, unlocking extraordinary perks, including heavily discounted hotel rates and seamless booking with digital assets. Bybit Card holders gain even more, with up to an additional 6% discount via cashback on luxury hotel bookings.

This initiative is a significant step in Bybit's mission to integrate crypto usage into everyday life, making it easier than ever for users to trade, invest, and now, travel seamlessly with their digital assets.

"Live the Crypto Life. With Bybit Card. Bybit Card continues to broaden the use cases for borderless crypto spending," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "We are thrilled to partner with Entravel, simplifying crypto solutions for our users' travel needs while enriching their experiences with unique benefits. Together, we aim to make Bybit the go-to platform for investing, trading, and enjoying life."

Luxury Travel with a Crypto Twist

Entravel's platform offers more than one million hotels globally, including leading luxury brands, with discounts of up to 60%-70% compared to traditional travel websites. Entravel's innovative crypto-native, members-only program enables these unmatched savings by sourcing exclusive hotel rates through direct partnerships.

Bybit users can effortlessly pay with their Bybit Card, accessing the same ease and convenience as any mainstream travel platform. This partnership empowers users to enjoy their digital assets while creating memorable travel experiences.

Don't Miss Out - Claim Your Free Membership Today

The collaboration between Bybit and Entravel is designed to bring unprecedented value to Bybit's community of over 60 million users worldwide (excluding the EU). Free memberships are now available, but spots are limited.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-partners-with-entravel-to-bring-discounted-luxury-travel-to-its-users-302350433.html

