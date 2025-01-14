Colorado Conservation Alliance: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Begins Capture and Transport of British Columbia Wolves to Colorado 24 Hours after Announcing Canadian Wolf Capture Operations Have Commenced

Gray wolves should be examined and provided treatment for possible diseases and infections at source sites in Canada

The Colorado Conservation Alliance, Inc. (CCA) today provided an update on Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) British Columbia wolf capture operations and plans to bring wolves to Colorado.

CPW was unable to locate any new non-native gray wolves in the United States in 2024 to bring to Colorado. In a January 11, 2025, press release, CPW announced that "CPW experts kicked off capture operations of gray wolves in British Columbia as part of its 2025 capture season in support of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan." CPW stated in their press release cpw.state.co.us/news:

Gray wolves will be examined and provided treatment for possible diseases and infections at the source sites in Canada.

CCA's assessment of CPWs timeline:

January 10 - "Kicked off capture operations of gray wolves in British Columbia"

January 12 - Initial gray wolves flown to Eagle County Colorado Airport

January 12 - Video documentation of gray wolves departing Eagle County Airport in CPW vehicles to undisclosed location

The CCA is very familiar with testing wolves for disease. It is an approximate 30-day process from locating wolf scat, sending it to a lab for testing and waiting for results. After testing, normal procedure before introduction is to quarantine the wolves while waiting on the test results.

CCA confirmed through testing wolf scat from Colorado at Kansas State University's lab in 2024 that non-native gray wolves released into Colorado in 2023 from Oregon have tested positive for Echinococcus Granulosus, a dangerous tapeworm that causes Hydatid Disease. This pathogen was previously unknown in Colorado before the introduction of the wolf, raising serious public health concerns as the CPW rushes to expand the controversial program. Given CCA's understanding of the normal 30-day procedure and testing timeline needed before the gray wolves are released, CCA requests that the CPW be transparent with the public and provide a timeline and the location of gray wolf release sites in Colorado.

