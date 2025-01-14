Fan Tribe Inc.: Fantribe Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition in All-Share, Tax-Free Exchange by Tritent International Corp.

- Fantribe.com, an End-To-End Social Media Platform For Athletes and Creators To Be Acquired by Tritent International Corp. in RTO Transaction

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Fantribe Inc., a rapidly growing, Florida-based digital media company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with Tritent International Corp., a publicly traded company ("Tritent"), to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Fantribe Inc. including the Company's social media platform and intellectual property in a seamless all-share, tax-free exchange transaction.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Fantribe's shareholders will exchange 100% of all shares, outstanding along with the company's intellectual property and all related assets, in return for an initial 13,100,000 shares of Tritent International Corp. This all-share transaction not only consolidates Tritent's equity but also enhances its capabilities to accelerate the next phase of Fantribe's expansion.

The completion of this transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions within the Agreement, with the transaction expected to close in the near future, marking a significant milestone in Tritent's acquisition-driven growth strategy.

Fantribe http://fantribe.com/ is revolutionizing the way athletes, celebrities, and creators connect with their most dedicated fans. As an end-to-end platform designed for the creator economy, Fantribe empowers athletes to deliver exclusive, engaging, and highly monetizable content directly to their audiences.

With a mission to create meaningful, interactive experiences for both creators and their fans, Fantribe enables athletes, celebrities, and creators to easily share behind-the-scenes footage, video , and personalized messages. Through unique features like 1-1 chat, live video streaming, and "watch along" parties, Fantribe transforms how fans engage with their idols, allowing for deeper connections and unforgettable experiences. Whether it's a live interaction or an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek, Fantribe makes it possible for creators to engage with their followers in ways that were never before possible.

By providing a seamless, user-friendly platform, Fantribe will redefine fan experiences and creating new revenue streams for creators, all while strengthening the bond between fans and their favorite athletes. "Unlock a new world of fan engagement with Fantribe - where creators and their fans come together like never before".

Reno Calabrigo acting CEO of Tritent International stated, "The acquisition of Fantribe and its cutting-edge, end-to-end social media platform marks a transformative moment for Tritent. This strategic move will propel the Company into a powerhouse at the intersection of media, technology, entertainment, and fan experiences. The Fantribe team brings invaluable expertise and strong connections within the professional sports and entertainment sectors, along with access to significant capital that will fuel our growth. Their leadership, work ethic, and forward-thinking mindset position us to scale rapidly and deliver even greater value for both our current and future shareholders. With full support from both the Fantribe management team and Tritent's board, we're incredibly excited to move forward with this transaction and unlock a new chapter of growth and innovation."

CEO of Fantribe B Michael Friedman added" We couldn't be more excited to enter the capital markets as a public company and will work diligently to conclude this RTO Transaction as quickly as possible. We believe that 2025 will bring new growth to the public markets, allowing us to access investment banking capital, global client base and begin the process to seek uplisting to a higher stock exchange ."

About Fantribe

Fantribe http://fantribe.com/ is an end-to-end social media platform connecting athletes, celebrities, and creators directly with their fans. Our mission is to provide a unique, engaging, and monetizable experience for all parties involved. Fantribe enables athletes and celebrities to create and sell exclusive content, such as behind-the-scenes footage, training sessions, and personalized messages. Fans can purchase and access this content through our user-friendly platform, fostering a deeper connection between fans and their idols. Fantribe has worked with partnerships including Disney, Sony and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Fantribe platform will feature seamless features and social tools for our athletes, celebrities and content creators to interact with fans and build a community with unique tools and access methods.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company and diversified corporation focusing on strategic alliances within the Real Estate, Energy and Logistic sector. Our strategy is aimed towards the acquisition of controlling equity interests in disruptive companies by taking an active role to improve their growth, provide capital and management expertise.

Forward Looking Statements:

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the Transaction. Tritent and Fantribe made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of Tritent or Fantribe to complete the Transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of Shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of Shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the pharmaceutical industry in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

For more information, please contact:

For Tritent International Corp.

Reno Calabrigo, Director

Email: info@tritentintlcorp.com

Fantribe Inc.

B Michael Friedman, President

hello@fantribe.com

