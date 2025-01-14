Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Dr. Martin Luther King undoubtedly changed the course of history with his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech. And thanks to his leadership and example, we have a template of what peaceful perseverance looks like, and how to remain committed to our dreams.

In Christian education, educators have the honor of seeing first-hand the ways that Christ and having access to a quality education can completely bolster a student's life.

Like Dr. King, Kaelyn, a standout student at Cottage Hill Christian Academy (CHCA) in Mobile, AL, also has a dream…to become an Olympic swimmer. And, thanks to school choice, she is truly making waves, both in the pool and in her Christian school community.

According to her mother, Laquise, Kaelyn "has been special since day one-intelligent beyond her years. I had her later in life when I didn't think I could carry a child. But God blessed me with a miracle, and despite my own health struggles, I call Kaelyn my miracle child."



Battling significant health issues, including severe back problems that forced her to stop working, Laquise made it her mission to ensure Kaelyn received a strong education. While Kaelyn excelled at the local public elementary school that her mother attended, Laquise worried about the quality of middle and high schools in their area as Kaelyn approached the end of fourth grade.



"The public schools in our area had poor ratings, low test scores, and low graduation rates. I wanted her to truly learn and grow during her school years," Laquise explained.



Faith played a central role in Laquise's decision-making process. "My Christian faith has always been at the core of my life, and I wanted Kaelyn to have that strong foundation, too," she said. After praying for guidance, Laquise pursued private schooling for her daughter, specifically looking for a school that aligned with their values and could provide the academic and spiritual growth that she desired for Kaelyn.



That school turned out to be CHCA, a private institution that offers not only an excellent education but also a faith-based environment. "Every step of the way, I felt God leading us, especially when it came to the financial aspect," said Laquise.



A local librarian told Laquise about a few websites where she could apply for scholarships. One of them was the Children's Tuition Fund (CTF). "I just applied," she explained, "and God heard my prayer and sent an angel."



Through CTF scholarships, Kaelyn was able to attend CHCA, and her mother couldn't be more pleased. "The teachers and staff were incredible. From day one, we felt loved and welcomed. Kaelyn's education went from a low standard to a high standard, just like I had prayed for."



Kaelyn's talents go beyond academics. At the age of 5, she began swimming. What began as a safety precaution quickly turned into a passion. "It started as a simple activity but became a competitive drive," Laquise said. Years later, Kaelyn joined the school swim team, and with her help, they've won several championships. Recently, Kaelyn was named the Most Outstanding Athlete in Mobile, Alabama, in the swim division.



Kaelyn's aspirations now reach beyond local competitions, with dreams of competing in the Olympics. Beyond her athletic achievements, Kaelyn is also focused on making a positive impact in the world. "She's an amazing young lady with a heart for helping others. She wants to inspire young kids both spiritually and naturally," Laquise shared. "We're so thankful for the support that has helped Kaelyn pursue her dreams."

The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) has launched a new campaign, Faith Teaches, that seeks to advance Christ-centered education around the world by educating and empowering parents, churches, and schools to make intentional spiritual formation investments in the lives of children in their care. Learn more at the website.

