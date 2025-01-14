Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RapidSOS with the 2024 Product Leadership Award for Enhancing Public Safety Through Next-Gen Emergency Response Technology

RapidSOS's transformative platforms leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and connected data from over 540 million connected devices, sensors and apps to streamline emergency communications and improve outcomes in critical situations.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American public safety industry and, based on its findings, recognizes RapidSOS with the 2024 Product Leadership Award. RapidSOS is an AI-powered intelligent safety company headquartered in New York City that provides real-time data intelligence to first responders during emergencies, optimizing how 911 telecommunicators and emergency personnel gather and leverage data during critical incidents.

RapidSOS continuously innovates its intelligent safety platform, enabling first responders and 911 to detect and swiftly respond to emergencies. One of these innovations is AI-driven RapidSOS UNITE, a sophisticated platform that integrates critical communication workflows and data from multiple sources like security cameras, medical profiles, telematics, and wearables to surface life-saving information in one coherent, actionable view.

With its outstanding products and customer-inspired strategy, RapidSOS consistently launches best-in-class solutions. The company combines human creativity with AI to speed up emergency response processes, making complex information accessible and actionable in real time. For example, the company developed its innovative Digital Alerts and non-emergency automation services to streamline the time-consuming process of handling tasks like alarm calls, reducing the time spent on manual call processing and false alarms.

Additionally, RapidSOS UNITE centralizes next-generation 911 (NG911) workflows, displaying emergencies on a master map and supporting advanced features like AI-driven data prioritization. It also effectively integrates video feeds from over ten million security cameras and provides customizable modules that can be tailored to meet specific business needs.

"A pioneer and transformational public safety leader, RapidSOS demonstrates its agility by continuously advancing and refining its game-changing emergency response platform, enabling first responders and 911 to identify, react, and respond to emergencies more efficiently. The company recently introduced RapidSOS UNITE, a flexible platform that intelligently unifies workflows and data for all means of communications relevant to an emergency event," said Brent Iadarola, vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan.

Moreover, RapidSOS's Digital Alerts and AI enhance operational efficiency by integrating data from various sources, such as fire sensors, vehicle telematics, and security systems. This seamless flow of information allows first responders to arrive better prepared and reduces the likelihood of human error during critical moments. As a result, RapidSOS empowers public safety agencies to manage increasing call volumes and complexity with fewer resources, ensuring that responders are fully prepared with the right information.

"As the public safety staffing crisis deepens, exacerbated by increasing responsibilities and a record volume of 911 calls in 2023, public safety agencies must do more with fewer resources. RapidSOS developed its Digital Alerts service to address these strategic imperatives, which streamlines the processing of alarm calls that traditionally relied on analog phone calls. 911 telecommunicators, on average, spend nearly 20% of their time on inefficient, tedious tasks related to false alarm notifications," noted Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries.

