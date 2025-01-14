GreetEat Corporation Announces Ticker Symbol Change to GEAT on OTC Markets

GreetEat Corporation (OTC:GEAT), a leading innovator in virtual dining experiences, announced today that its ticker symbol has officially changed from "REPO" to "GEAT" on the OTC Markets, effective immediately. This change reflects the company's strategic rebranding and commitment to innovation in the virtual dining and remote event space.

The symbol change follows the recent corporate name change from National Asset Recovery Corporation to GreetEat Corporation, aligning the company's market identity with its mission to connect people over personalized dining experiences through its platform, GreetEat.com.

"This symbol change represents a significant milestone for GreetEat Corporation," said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corporation. "It reflects our renewed focus and vision as we continue developing innovative ways to bring people together through shared dining experiences, no matter where they are."

GreetEat Corporation's platform is currently in beta testing, offering users the opportunity to explore its features, host virtual events, and provide valuable feedback that will shape the final product.

For further information, please visit https://greeteat.com/

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

