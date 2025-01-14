WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ewen, Michigan-based UP Products, LLC, doing business as Meyer Wholesale, is recalling around 400 pounds of sausage products citing misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels.The recall involves 5' x 8' vacuum-sealed packages containing 'Otto Meyer's Premium Sausage POLISH SAUSAGE' with lot codes 24304, 24318, 24326, 24346; as well as Bulk packed in 12' x 24' clear bags containing 'Otto Meyer's Premium Sausage POTATO SAUSAGE' with dates 1/6/25, and 1/7/25.The ready-to-eat pork and beef Polish sausage and raw pork and beef potato sausage items were produced on various dates from October 30, 2024, through January 7, 2025.The impacted products bear establishment number 'EST. M1733' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a restaurant and retail locations in Michigan, and a retail location in Wisconsin.The recall was initiated after the agency personnel, during routine in-plant verification activities, observed that allergen soy was being used as an ingredient and was not declared on the finished product label.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.Over concern that some product may be in consumer's, retailer's and restaurants' refrigerators or freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away the impacted products or return to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX