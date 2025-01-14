The Lionel Gelber Prize: Jury of international experts to choose winner of the 2025 Lionel Gelber Prize

- Prize awarded annually to the best English-language book about international affairs -

TORONTO, WASHINGTON, and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lionel Gelber Prize Board is pleased to announce the jury for the 36th annual awarding of the prestigious Lionel Gelber Prize.

Joining Jury Chair Janice Gross Stein will be returning jurors Francis J. Gavin (Washington), and Iain Martin (London). New to the jury for 2025 will be former Downing Street Chief Foreign Policy Advisor John Bew (London) and international security expert Nina Srinivasan Rathbun (Toronto).

"I'm proud that such an accomplished jury with diverse expertise in international affairs will decide the winner of this esteemed prize," says Judith Gelber, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board.

Founded in 1989 to honour Canadian diplomat and author Lionel Gelber, the Lionel Gelber Prize is a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book on foreign affairs, published in English. The author of the winning book receives $50,000 CAD. The award is presented annually by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

The jury will announce a shortlist of five books on February 11th, 2025. The Prize will be presented to the winner at the Lionel Gelber Prize Ceremony and Lecture on April 24th, 2025.

About the 2025 Lionel Gelber Prize Jury

Janice Gross Stein, Jury Chair (Toronto) is the Belzberg Professor of Conflict Management and the Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. She was the Massey Lecturer in 2001 and a Trudeau Fellow. She was awarded the Molson Prize by the Canada Council for an outstanding contribution by a social scientist to public debate. Stein is an Honorary Foreign Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Senior Fellow of the Kissinger Center at SAIS at Johns Hopkins University. Her current research focuses on technology and public policy in the context of great power competition.

John Bew (London) has served in senior positions at the highest levels of the U.K. government, spending over five years as the chief Foreign Policy Advisor at 10 Downing Street, working for four prime ministers and through two general elections. He was the author of the last two U.K. national security strategies and intimately involved in the foreign policy challenges of that period, from AUKUS to the war in Ukraine.

Bew is currently professor of history and foreign policy in the War Studies Department at King's College London, distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institute and senior advisor at the Australian National Security College. He is an internationally recognized scholar and award-winning author.

Francis J. Gavin (Washington) is the Giovanni Agnelli Distinguished Professor and the inaugural director of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. In 2013, Gavin was appointed the first Frank Stanton Chair in Nuclear Security Policy Studies and Professor of Political Science at MIT. Before joining MIT, he was the Tom Slick Professor of International Affairs and the Director of the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas. Gavin is the Chair of the Board of Editors of the Texas National Security Review.

Iain Martin (London) is a London-based journalist and author. He is Director of the London Defence Conference, the geopolitical gathering held annually in partnership with King's College London. Iain writes a weekly column for The Times of London and is Director of Engelsberg Ideas for the Axel and Margaret Ax:son Johnson Foundation.

Nina Srinivasan Rathbun (Toronto) is a Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She has taught courses on U.S. foreign policy, the European Union, communism and post-communism in Eastern Europe, research design and methods, global governance, globalization and global finance, receiving several USC Excellence in Teaching grants for innovative teaching methods. She specializes in international security with a focus on multilateral nuclear non-proliferation and counterproliferation policies, as well as in European integration, political economy and democratization in post-Communist Europe, and NATO. Rathbun has also served in the U.S. State Department and on the U.S. Mission to International Organizations at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

Lani Krantz, Communications & Media Relations Specialist, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, 647-407-4384, lani.krantz@utoronto.ca

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596705/The_Lionel_Gelber_Prize_Jury_of_international_experts_to_choose.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jury-of-international-experts-to-choose-winner-of-the-2025-lionel-gelber-prize-302350520.html