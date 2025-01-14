Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
14.01.25
08:02 Uhr
4,840 Euro
+0,040
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 17:30 Uhr
69 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 10thJanuary 2025 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund NameSedolNAV Per ShareMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$4.47-0.26%-0.26%10th January 2025
BH Macro LtdB1NP514434p-0.23%-0.23%10th January 2025

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 14thJanuary 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
