Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announced the extension of the licensing agreement with its American partner Hoffmann Green USA signed in July 2024, triggering an additional entry fee of 8 million euros.

Convinced by the performance of Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cements and the interest of the American construction market in this disruptive technology, the Company's partner, Hoffmann Green USA, has extended its licensing rights to the 25 states of the eastern United States. Following on from the acceleration of Hoffmann Green's international deployment in 2024, this decision confirms the growing interest of the American market for concrete, innovative solutions capable of responding immediately to the ambitious decarbonization objectives of the construction sector.

In exchange for the industrial and technological transfer and exclusivity in these new countries, this extension triggers an entry fee of €8 million, in addition to the €2 million already received. The contract also includes fixed and variable annual royalties based on sales generated by the marketing of Hoffmann Green cements in the states concerned. In addition, the American partner has the possibility of sub-licensing Hoffmann units in these new territories, which represents an additional growth lever for Hoffmann Green. Discussions are currently underway between the American partner and potential sub-licensees.

The extension of the initial agreement reflects a legislative context favorable to the energy transition in the United States, with policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. These measures enable both partners to target new territories and thus strengthen the promotion of sustainable construction, supporting the decarbonization of the dynamic construction sector in the United States.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

