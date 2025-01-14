Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 18:12 Uhr
Angeion Group Strengthens Team, hiring Two Vice Presidents of Class Action & Mass Tort Services

Seasoned legal and sales professionals join Angeion amid growing demand for innovative settlement administration solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading global provider of settlement administration and legal noticing services, is pleased to announce the addition of Dawn McPherson and David Warren as Vice Presidents of Class Action & Mass Tort Services. Their combined expertise is demonstrative of Angeion's commitment to delivering comprehensive, client-focused solutions in an increasingly complex legal environment.

David Warren, based in Northern New Jersey, joins Angeion with over a decade of consultative sales and leadership experience in professional services. Formerly Client Solutions Director at Robert Half International, David brings a strong background in client relationship management and strategic business development. In his new role, David will focus on supporting Class Action and Mass Tort clients navigate the complexities of Settlement Administration to deliver best in class solutions for all interested parties.

Dawn McPherson, based in California, brings over 20 years of experience as a UK solicitor and US attorney, with deep expertise in class action administration, mass tort intake solutions, and settlement litigation programs. She has played a key consulting role in numerous high-profile cases, including the CAF-DND Sexual Misconduct Class Action and the Kalima v. State of Hawaii Hawaiian Homestead Lands Class Action. Dawn's expertise will be instrumental in Angeion's commitment to advancing group action litigation in North America.

"These key appointments demonstrate Angeion's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions for our clients," said Eric Eckhardt, Chief Revenue Officer. "I am excited for Dawn and David to share their unique perspectives and expertise to our team; further driving our spirit of innovation and excellence in settlement administration practices"

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of settlement administration and legal noticing services. Specializing in class actions, mass torts, and collective redress, Angeion leverages advanced technology, expert consulting, and proven best practices to ensure efficiency, accountability, and excellence for its clients.

Media Contact:
Shiri Lasman
Angeion Group
(215) 563-4116

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angeion-group-strengthens-team-hiring-two-vice-presidents-of-class-action--mass-tort-services-302350762.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
