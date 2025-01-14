Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 17:00 Uhr
Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

Finanznachrichten News

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2024


Full Year
2024








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

36



265



767

3



18



777

3



14



787

15



51


Total

57



348









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

6



16



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

10



34



CH-47 Chinook (New)

2



4



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2



9



F-15 Models

4



14



F/A-18 Models

6



11



KC-46 Tanker

-



10



MH-139

3



6



P-8 Models

-



4



T-7A

1



2



Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



2


Total1

36



112


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
