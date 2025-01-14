Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
4th Quarter
Full Year
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
36
265
767
3
18
777
3
14
787
15
51
Total
57
348
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
6
16
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
10
34
CH-47 Chinook (New)
2
4
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
9
F-15 Models
4
14
F/A-18 Models
6
11
KC-46 Tanker
-
10
MH-139
3
6
P-8 Models
-
4
T-7A
1
2
Commercial and Civil Satellites
2
2
Total1
36
112
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing