Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2024

Full Year

2024













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 36



265



767 3



18



777 3



14



787 15



51

Total 57



348















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 6



16



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 10



34



CH-47 Chinook (New) 2



4



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2



9



F-15 Models 4



14



F/A-18 Models 6



11



KC-46 Tanker -



10



MH-139 3



6



P-8 Models -



4



T-7A 1



2



Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



2

Total1 36



112

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

