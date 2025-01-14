Anzeige
14.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
Intelligent Product Solutions Promotes Bob Wild To CEO

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), an award-winning global product design firm, today announced that Bob Wild has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Paul Severino, former CEO and Co-founder, will continue with IPS, as President. IPS is a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD).

Wild joined IPS in 2011 and has been instrumental in architecting and developing innovative connected and wearable products as well as medical devices for its clients. Formerly serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Wild has held a range of leadership roles at IPS including as Senior Vice President and as Vice President of Electrical, Software, Systems Engineering & Information Technology. He joined IPS as Director, Electrical Engineering.

Before joining IPS, Wild worked at BAE Systems for more than 10 years in a variety of engineering roles including as Program Engineer Manager Lead. He began his product development and engineering career at Symbol Technologies, with roles including Robotics and Vision Automation for Operations, as well as a member of their Advanced Development team which worked on emerging wireless connectivity solutions.

"Bob is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the product design and engineering industry," said Paul Severino Co-founder and President. "His many contributions to our firm's product design and engineering expertise and his entrepreneurial drive make him the ideal CEO for IPS at this time."

Wild said, "IPS has a deep expertise in product design and innovation, and I am thrilled to lead the company in this next phase of growth. We have an incredibly talented team with a shared goal of providing the best product design services in the industry to our clients."

He holds multiple degrees, including an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Stony Brook University, a MS EE (Wireless Communication) from New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering and a BS EE (Electrical and Systems Engineering) from Stony Brook University.

Founded in 2007, Intelligent Product Solutions' breadth of capabilities and number of employees has grown to a staff of more than one hundred product designers and engineers, providing full-service end-to-end development.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with an expertise in medtech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including Neuvotion, Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit https://intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com. Visit IPS on social media:https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligent-product-solutions/

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for IPS

Lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642


