Inogen Alliance: BIER Unveils Version 4.3 of Beverage Industry GHG Emissions Sector Guidance

The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) proudly announces the release of Version 4.3 of its groundbreaking Beverage Industry Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Sector Guidance. This latest iteration is designed to further support the beverage industry in aligning with global GHG reporting protocols while enhancing consistency, accuracy, and leadership in emissions calculation and reporting.

A Comprehensive Tool for Sustainability in the Beverage Sector

The updated guidance builds on BIER's commitment to providing beverage companies with sector-specific tools that go beyond standard protocols. It supports the industry's efforts to measure, manage, and report emissions effectively across Scope 1 (direct), Scope 2 (indirect), and Scope 3 (value chain) categories. By tailoring the framework to the unique needs of the beverage sector, the guidance ensures actionable insights and meaningful progress toward decarbonization.

"Version 4.3 represents a critical step forward for the beverage industry," said Erica Pann, Executive Director of BIER. "It enables companies to confidently navigate the complexities of GHG reporting while fostering greater transparency and accountability within the sector."

Key Updates in Version 4.3

The latest guidance incorporates cutting-edge developments in GHG reporting standards and methodologies, including:

Alignment with Emerging Standards : Integrating updates from the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Science-Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) FLAG guidance for forest, land, and agriculture emissions.

Enhanced Methodologies : Improvements in data allocation for recycling, transportation logistics, and cooling models to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Focus on Transparency: Strengthened protocols for data verification and disclosure to meet the demands of stakeholders, from regulators to consumers.

Commitment to Net Zero Leadership

As part of a broader commitment to a net-zero future, BIER member companies are embracing ambitious science-based targets. Many have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040-2050. The updated guidance underscores near- and long-term decarbonization strategies, providing a clear pathway to align with global climate goals and build resilience in the face of climate change.

A Collaborative Industry Effort

Developed by BIER, a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies, the guidance exemplifies the power of collective action. It unites the industry under a shared framework for measuring and reducing emissions while driving innovation and sustainable practices.

"This guidance reflects the beverage industry's leadership in sustainability," said Inez Prosee, GHG Guidance Project Manager and Associate Director at BIER. "By working together, we're setting the standard for GHG reporting and creating a more sustainable future for the entire sector."

The Beverage Industry Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Sector Guidance, Version 4.3 is available for download at https://bit.ly/BIERGHG25.

For more information, please contact: Erica Pann, BIER Executive Director Erica.Pann@anteagroup.us

About BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, Molson Coors, Monster Energy, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard and Suntory Global Spirits. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com.





