Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 20:42 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stämm's Continuous Bioreactor Increases Antibody Productivity by up to 30x in European and American Pilots

Finanznachrichten News

Pilot runs in Europe and South America show breakthrough efficiency in monoclonal antibody production with unprecedented cost savings and scalability using Stämm's bubble-free continuous laminar flow bioreactor: the Bioprocessor.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stämm unveiled breakthrough results of its continuous bioreactor for monoclonal antibody production with pilot studies in Germany, Switzerland, and Argentina. It achieved a minimum of 15x greater volumetric productivity, projecting up to 50x during 2025. It also consistently evidenced up to 4x cellular density and specific productivity. The Bioprocessor, a plug-and-play desktop unit, cuts costs compared to traditional fed-batch systems and eliminates downtime while maintaining quality, working with both adherent and suspension cultures.

Stämm's bubble-free continuous laminar flow bioreactor: the Bioprocessor.

As healthcare faces an increasing demand for therapies, Stämm enables the commercialization of biosimilars and different biologics for chronic and complex diseases such as oncology, inflammation, and immunology-related diseases. The biomanufacturing process for cell and gene therapies also benefits thanks to a high surface to volume ratio, low shear stress, and automation capabilities.

Stämm's closed-system design leverages single-use 3D-printed cartridges for seamless scalability and cost efficiency. With successful pilot implementations completed in under three months, the bioreactor is primed for global deployment and underserved markets. Its enhanced productivity stems from a homogeneous, stress-free environment that ensures consistent optimal conditions, including high gas exchange.

As the industry approaches a patent cliff, Stämm positions itself as an ideal partner in facilitating accessible and scalable biomanufacturing solutions. With early adopter partnerships underway, Stämm's approach is set to redefine biomanufacturing standards and enable next-generation medicines, fostering innovation in biologics production worldwide.

About Stämm

Founded in 2016, Stämm is a biomanufacturing company developing novel, fully automated bioprocessors to transform biologics production. Their continuous, bubble-free manufacturing platform with a novel 3D printed bioreactor enhances yields, reduces costs, and minimizes footprint and energy consumption. Stämm's approach enables a scalable and energy-efficient solution for challenging biologics and cell therapy manufacturing.

Dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable, Stämm's solutions are decentralizing bioprocesses, thus freeing their partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people's lives. For more information, please visit Stämm's website at https://www.stamm.bio/

Stämm is a biotechnology company dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable. They have developed the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies leveraging microfluidics and 3D printing. Their focus is to decentralize bioprocesses and democratize access to biotechnology products, thus freeing our partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people's life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597698/Stamm.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767252/5115190/Stamm_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamms-continuous-bioreactor-increases-antibody-productivity-by-up-to-30x-in-european-and-american-pilots-302350901.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.