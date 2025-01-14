Evaxion Biotech: Evaxion announces completion of ADS ratio change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 14, 2025 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology powered vaccines, today announced that the Company's previously disclosed ratio change of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its ordinary shares, DKK 1 nominal value (the "ADS Ratio"), has been made effective.

The ratio has changed from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) ordinary shares to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS representing fifty (50) ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio Change"). The ADS Ratio Change became effective on January 14, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). For the Company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio has the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split and is intended to further support the liquidity in the Company's ADSs.

The exchange of one (1) new ADS for every five (5) then-held (existing) ADSs occurred automatically on the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank (the "Depositary").

Registered holders of the Company's ADSs held in certificated form were required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to the Depositary for cancellation and received one (1) new ADS in exchange for every five (5) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System (DRS) and The Depository Trust Company (DTC) had their ADSs cancelled and automatically exchanged, receiving one (1) new ADS for every five (5) existing ADSs then-held. The Company's ADSs continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EVAX."

The ADS Ratio Change affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the ratio change would have resulted in a shareholder owning fractional ADSs. No fractional new ADSs were issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the Depositary, and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the Depositary.

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally. However, the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be proportionally equal to or greater than the previous ADS trading price prior to the change or that the Ratio Change will have any effect on the liquidity in the Company's ADSs.

About EVAXION

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology. Evaxion's proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients' lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

