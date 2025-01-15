Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
15.01.2025 00:02 Uhr
FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust has released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Results can be found on the Bank's website at https://www.finemarkbank.com/ 2024q4earningsrelease /.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark is a nationally chartered bank and trust company, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

CONTACT:
Ryan Roberts
Investor Relations
239-461-3850
investorrelations@finemarkbank.com
8695 College Pkwy Suite 100
Fort Myers, FL 33919

