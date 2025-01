CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.During the three-month period, the company delivered 57 aircraft under its commercial airplanes programs, and 36 aircraft under its defense, space and security programs.The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX