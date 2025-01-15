ICEYE launches four new satellites, supporting additional customer missions

The latest satellite deployment enhances Earth Observation capabilities for ICEYE and its customers, and marks the second mission ICEYE has executed for Space42.

HELSINKI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations for high-fidelity Earth Observation, persistent monitoring, and natural catastrophe solutions, has successfully launched and deployed four new SAR satellites into orbit. The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and successfully lifted off on January 14 aboard the Transporter-12 Rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

Including today's launch, ICEYE has launched 44 satellites into orbit for the company and its customers since 2018. ICEYE now exclusively launches satellites that deliver 25 cm resolution, the highest fidelity in the industry. ICEYE plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025 and beyond.

The new satellites serve both ICEYE's commercial and dedicated customer missions and were manufactured by ICEYE in Finland and by ICEYE US in the United States. The satellites include the second ICEYE satellite for Space42, a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with a global reach, for the company's previously announced Earth Observation Space Program.

"Through the continuous and reliable deployment of new satellites into the ICEYE constellation, we are reinforcing our leadership position in Earth Observation. ICEYE's revolutionary satellites have a ground-breaking combination of capabilities - smaller size and high performance - which ICEYE as the only company in the market can deliver to customers. Our team is focused on our commitment to working as a trusted partner for governments and industries worldwide. With today's announcement, we also celebrate the launch of the second ICEYE satellite for Space42, and we look forward to further successful collaboration on their missions and developing the UAE's space capabilities," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42, said: "Foresight-2 has furthered the UAE's position as a global leader in satellite-based Earth observation, while enabling us to strengthen our credentials as a multi-orbit satellite operator. Through the SAR constellation, we continue to drive the development of our local satellite manufacturing capabilities, while boosting nation-wide preparedness for emergency response; ensuring we deliver maximum value to our customers in the region and beyond."

The new satellites further expand the world's largest SAR constellation, owned and operated by ICEYE. SAR satellites can image any location on the Earth's surface in any environmental condition, day or night. SAR data provides precise, near real-time insights for ICEYE's government and commercial customers.

ICEYE's previous launch in December 2024 successfully deployed two new satellites into the constellation. During 2024 ICEYE successfully launched nine new satellites.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42's major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

