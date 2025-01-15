Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D68K | ISIN: CH1256740924 | Ticker-Symbol: SUV
Lang & Schwarz
15.01.25
11:02 Uhr
92,49 Euro
-7,52
-7,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,3792,6011:03
0,0000,00028.03.23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS
BUREAU VERITAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUREAU VERITAS SA30,760-2,66 %
SGS SA92,49-7,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.