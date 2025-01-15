CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen rose to 162.04 against the euro, 191.86 against the pound and 157.20 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.81, 192.95 and 157.96, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 172.33 from an early 5-day low of 173.23.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 97.31, 88.04 and 109.46 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 97.81, 88.52 and 110.47, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 168.00 against the franc, 95.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX