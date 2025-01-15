Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
15.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
George Shiel+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet December 24
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary December 24
© 2025 PR Newswire
