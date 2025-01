DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L), a data and technology company, Wednesday said its revenue for the third quarter grew 6 percent year-on-year.Organic revenue growth was 6 percent at constant exchange rates.For the full year, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 6 percent-8 percent at constant exchange rates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX