Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced it has successfully completed a €500 million bond issue, maturing in 2030, with an annual coupon of 4.25%.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to meet the company's general financing needs. The transaction will also allow Teleperformance to extend the maturity of its debt profile.

The success of this issue, close to 6 times oversubscribed by a diversified, high-quality investor base, confirms the market's confidence in the creditworthiness of the Group.

Standard Poor's has recently confirmed Teleperformance's investment grade rating of BBB, with a stable outlook, the highest credit rating received in the customer experience management industry.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, and Wells Fargo acted as active joint lead managers.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

