DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.6294 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2759403 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 370694 EQS News ID: 2068129 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2025 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)