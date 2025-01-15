Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
15.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
Markel elevates Wanshi Lin to newly created Head of Singapore position

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced that Wanshi Lin has been appointed as the Head of Singapore, effective immediately.

Wanshi Lin, Head of Singapore at Markel.

In this newly created position, Lin will oversee the company's underwriting team in Singapore and spearhead business planning and market engagement on the company's Lloyd's Singapore platform. The establishment of a new leadership role in Singapore is demonstrative of Markel's ongoing commitment to expanding its Asia Pacific operations and underwriting capabilities.

Lin will report to Christian Stobbs, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, in her new capacity.

Stobbs commented: "I'm thrilled about the energy and innovative ideas Wanshi will bring to this pivotal role. Singapore is our largest marketplace in the region for specialty products, and I'm confident that, under her leadership, we'll further enhance our relationships with brokers and clients while building on the strong momentum achieved in recent years."

Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer - Asia Pacific, adds: "It's a delight to see Wanshi progress to take on this role. Her extensive experience, strategic insight and understanding of the Singapore market will be instrumental in strengthening our commitment to providing underwriting excellence to this important regional hub."

Lin joined Markel in 2018 as an Assistant Underwriter - Marine, and since 2023 has been Senior Underwriter - Marine. Prior to Markel, Lin was Assistant Vice President at Marsh Singapore.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597760/Markel_Wanshi_Lin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-elevates-wanshi-lin-to-newly-created-head-of-singapore-position-302350760.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
