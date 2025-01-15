ZICC: The Incredible Yiwu Market

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Yiwu, David W. Ferguson, honorary chief English editor at Foreign Languages Press and the author of China's Development in the New Era - the Zhejiang Experience, encountered many incredible things.

"Why is this clearly intelligent and accomplished young lady with a degree in finance and accounting and a Master in Economics selling soft toys from a market stall in Yiwu?" A vendor at Yiwu International Trade Market drew his attention.

This girl, who spent her childhood at the market, went to the UK for study at the age of 16. After completing her master's degree, she returned to the market. Her family, together with tens of thousands of individual entrepreneurs in Yiwu, has created the world's largest small commodity market.

Zhejiang International Communication Center (ZICC) and Foreign Languages Press jointly launched the first episode, Decode China: the Incredible Yiwu Market, inviting Ferguson to share the Yiwu story. Stay tuned.

