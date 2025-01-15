PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated at the end of the year, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.Consumer price inflation came in at 1.3 percent in December, the same as in November. That was in line with the flash data published on January 7.Meanwhile, harmonized inflation edged up to 1.8 percent in December from 1.7 percent a month ago, as estimated. However, inflation remained below the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.The rebound in prices of energy was offset by a slightly more marked fall in the prices of manufactured goods than in November and by the stabilization in food prices, the data said.Energy prices were 1.2 percent higher compared to last year, which was 0.7 percent cheaper in November. Meanwhile, prices for manufactured products dropped by 0.4 percent, and food prices showed stagnant change.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decrease in November. The rate matched the flash estimate. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.The average annual inflation rate for the year 2024 was 2.0 percent, down notably from 4.9 percent in 2023. The decrease in inflation was driven by the sharp slowdown in food prices and by the stability of those of manufactured products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX