WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:01 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
-7,69 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2025 08:48 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) announces certain preliminary financial information related to the fourth quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

In connection with Fingerprint Cards AB's (publ) ("Fingerprints" or the "Company") previously announced partially guaranteed issue of units consisting of new shares of series B ("B-shares") and warrants entitling for subscription of B-shares with preferential rights for its existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), the Company plans to publish a prospectus on 23 January 2025 in which Fingerprints intends to include certain preliminary figures related to the fourth quarter 2024. Against this background, Fingerprints hereby announces certain preliminary financial information as of 31 December 2024.

Fingerprints announces the following preliminary figures for the fourth quarter 2024. The preliminary figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. Fourth quarter results reflect the continued execution of the transformation plan.

SEK million Q4 2024 Q4 2023Jan-Dec 2023
Net sales41.6*200.3705.4
Gross margin15.3%9.5%12.7%
Gross margin excluding R&D depreciation49.9%*18.0%20.8%
Operating result (EBIT)-65.0**-105.2-320.4
EBITDA-40.3-83.8-242.2
Adjusted EBITDA-29.0***-46.3-204.7
Cash and cash equivalents12.1109.9109.9
Cash flow from operating activities-45.6-60.4-88.3


* Lower sales reflect the wind-down of the unprofitable Mobile and PC product groups. Higher gross margin
reflects the improved revenue mix.

** Operating profit in Q4 2024 was preliminarily impacted by a SEK 7.8 million write-down of capitalized R&D
projects in the PC area.

*** EBITDA adjusted for costs related to restructuring measures, amounting preliminarily to SEK 11.3 million,
with the majority attributable to personnel expenses in China.


Fingerprints' year-end report for the period January - December 2024 will be published on 28 February 2025 on the Company's website, www.fingerprints.com.

For information, please contact:
Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 January 2025 at 08:45 am CET.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).


