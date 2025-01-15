BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound rebounded from recent weakness against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound rose to 0.8420 against the euro, from a recent more than a 4-1/2-month low of 0.8465.Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.2241 from a recent low of 1.2161.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 1.1158 and 192.08 from recent 2-day lows of 1.1095 and 191.29, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.25 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc and 200.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX