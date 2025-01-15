Sotkamo Silver AB: Sotkamo Silver AB: Insider Information, Profit Warning. Silver Production And Ebitda Somewhat Lower Than Expected

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | January 15, 2025 at 12:10:00 EET

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release, Insider Information, Profit Warning | January 15, 2025 at 12:10 EET

Sotkamo Silver's silver production for 2024 has fallen slightly below the lower end of the previously estimated production range (1.2-1.4 million ounces of silver) due to local rock mechanical challenges. As a result, the EBITDA margin has also been somewhat lower than expected (expectation of at least 28%). The net debt relative to EBITDA aligns with expectations (expectation below 2.0).

Local rock mechanical challenges occurred in December and the company had to repair damage caused by the collapse of rock structures, which has slowed the progress of mining operations. The situation did not cause any accidents or damage to equipment. Production in October and November was in line with expectations.

The company will provide more details about its plans to stabilize production and its 2025 plans in conjunction with the publication of the Q4 2024 interim report on February 14, 2025.

Earlier guidance for 2024 given on August 28, 2024:

The Company expects to produce 1.2 -1.4 million ounces of silver in 2024

Annual EBITDA margin to be at least 28%

Net debt-to-EBITDA to be below 2.0 at year-end

The Company's profitability is significantly affected by external factors, such as metal prices, exchange rates and inflation. The achievement of the guidance assumes that metal prices and EUR/USD rate stay approximately at the current level.

Mikko Jalasto

CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB

