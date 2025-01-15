BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 January 2025 were:

222.29p Capital only

222.73p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 19,531 ordinary shares on 14th January 2025, the Company has 69,903,892 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,457,413 shares which are held in Treasury.