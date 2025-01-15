Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:16 Uhr
5,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Stagwell Inc.: STAGWELL (STGW) LAUNCHES IN ITALY WITH APPOINTMENT OF DIEGO RICCHIUTI AS LOCAL CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Diego Ricchiuti will spearhead regional growth for the challenger network as it brings its connected solutions offerings to Italy

LONDON and MILAN, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the launch of Stagwell Italy and the appointment of Diego Ricchiuti as the company's inaugural CEO of Italy, effective immediately. Reporting into James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA, Ricchiuti will head Stagwell's forthcoming Italy office, spearheading growth and enhancing collaboration among clients and partners. This announcement follows Stagwell's strong year of M&A, an expanded global footprint, and further investment in connected marketing solutions for clients.

Stagwell launches in Italy with appointment of Diego Ricchiuti as local CEO

Diego has 30+ years' experience in the advertising industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of MullenLowe Italia where he worked with many international clients of a high calibre. In his previous positions, he worked with brands such as Allianz, Edgewell Personal Care, McDonald's, Costa Crociere, Phoenix Pharma, Unilever, Lufthansa, ENI.

The opening of Stagwell Italy comes after an exciting year of expansion for Stagwell in Europe following the opening of its European headquarters in London in April 2024 along with three 2024 European acquisitions: UNICEPTA (Germany), a leading provider of media intelligence, Sidekick (UK), an award-winning collective of specialist agencies focused on experiential, digital storytelling, and branded content and WHAT'S NEXT PARTNERS (France), a digital brand and marketing consultancy specializing in data-powered strategies, integrated communications, and creative content.

"Stagwell Italy allows us to bring our challenger mindset and unique capabilities to an important market. As we continue strategic European growth and remain an ideal size for clients, Diego and his network are vital to Stagwell's ambitions to expand seamlessly into Italy," shared Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn.

James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA, said, "As we continue to execute our global growth strategy, our EMEA region continues to develop rapidly and Diego Ricchiuti brings the strategic experience with enterprise brands we need for Stagwell Italy to have a fast start in a key market for us."

Diego Ricchiuti, recently appointed CEO of Stagwell Italy, added, "With over three decades of advertising experience, I think Stagwell's collective capabilities spanning consumer research, media, data, technology, creative, and digital transformation represents the most modern and innovative player in the industry and I am excited to be a part of this impressive network. I can't wait to help James and the team take Stagwell to the next level."

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Quinn Werner
Stagwell EMEA
PR@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598696/Diego_Ricchiuti.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586110/Stagwell_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-launches-in-italy-with-appointment-of-diego-ricchiuti-as-local-ceo-302351714.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
