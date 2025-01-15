CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of cautious optimism dominated world markets ahead of the release of monthly U.S. CPI data that holds considerable sway over the Fed's easing plans. Positive earnings updates from the corporate sector also boosted sentiment.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to reveal on Wednesday morning, an uptick in consumer price inflation to 2.9 percent in December from 2.7 percent in the previous month. The core component thereof is seen steady at 3.3 percent. Inflation on a month-on-month basis is expected to be steady at 0.3 percent whereas the core component is seen edging down to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent previously.Wall Street Futures have rallied. European benchmarks are trading on a strong positive note. However mixed sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices gained amidst persisting concerns about supply following fresh sanctions on Russia. Gold rallied amidst a larger-than-expected decline in producer price inflation in the U.S. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,687.40, up 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,862.20, up 0.33% Germany's DAX at 20,454.69, up 0.95% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,265.73, up 0.78% France's CAC 40 at 7,476.17, up 0.71% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,015.75, up 0.71% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,471.50, up 0.09% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,213.30, down 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,227.12, down 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,286.07, up 0.34%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0301, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2228, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 157.03, down 0.57% AUD/USD at 0.6202, up 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.4345, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 109.10, down 0.16%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.768%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.6000%, down 0.84% France at 3.435%, down 1.07% U.K. at 4.8590%, down 0.63% Japan at 1.252%, down 0.08%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $80.20, up 0.35%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $76.80, up 0.56%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,707.54, up 0.94%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,665.25, up 0.06% Ethereum at $3,196.94, down 0.55% XRP at $2.74, up 6.65% BNB at $690.73, down 0.48% Solana at $186.37, down 0.34%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX