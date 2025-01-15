DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a month ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 8.64 billion in November from EUR 10.05 billion in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 2.09 billion.Exports logged a monthly decline of 4.0 percent in November, while imports declined by 5.0 percent.On an unadjusted basis, exports jumped 28.0 percent annually in November, while imports were 18.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 8.93 billion from EUR 1.9 billion last year.Exports to Great Britain were down by 22.0 percent annually in November, the data said. The products that accounted for the largest share of exports were food and live animals and machinery and transport equipment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX