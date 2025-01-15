Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 14:18 Uhr
Ionomr Innovations Inc.: Ionomr Innovations named to the Global Cleantech 100 for the Fourth Year in a Row

Finanznachrichten News

Prestigious list identifies companies driving global innovation with economically viable solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionomr Innovations Inc., a developer and manufacturer of the world's most advanced ion-exchange membrane and polymer solutions for the hydrogen (cleantech) economy, rounded out a highly successful year of product development, industry partnerships and geographical expansion to yet again be named to Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100.

The 2025 Global Cleantech 100 showcases the most promising private cleantech companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation. 2025 marks the fourth year in a row that Ionomr has been named to Cleantech's prestigious list.

"The Ionomr team is honored to be included yet again in this auspicious group of change-makers and to be known as a company that is making a significant contribution to sustainable innovation. We are fast tracking our progress as we continue to scale the development and manufacturing activities of our proven technology. Our new generation of Ion Exchange Materials out-performs legacy materials and enables OEMs around the globe to develop and deploy a wide range of cost effective cutting edge Electro-Chemical solutions including Hydrogen production and use, batteries and E-Fuels that are necessary to decarbonize the planet while also eliminating PFAS ("Forever Chemicals"), which is a known persistent organic pollutant," said Bill Haberlin, CEO of Ionomr Innovations.

"2025 will be remembered as a transformative year for cleantech. The bar has gone up for what kind of level of potential novelty, uniqueness, and cost improvements might be attractive," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "The Global Cleantech 100 highlights innovators who are building the foundation for a sustainable and economically viable future."

Ionomr was founded in 2017 following its revolutionary chemistry breakthrough in the composition of polymer and membrane materials. Ionomr has since been selected to join the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers, which brings together 100 companies from around the world that are pioneering breakthrough technologies and innovations aimed at tackling critical global challenges; been named a Company-to-Watch as part of Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 program; and now for the fourth time, has been named to the Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100.

The 2025 Cleantech 100 complimentary report introduces the innovators advancing groundbreaking technologies and business models to enable action on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crisis.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is a research-driven company that helps corporates, public sector, investors and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world's massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events. We have been the leading authority on global cleantech innovation since 2002.

About Ionomr Innovations
Ionomr is revolutionizing electrochemistry with the development and manufacturing of breakthrough ion-exchange membranes and polymers for the hydrogen economy. Ionomr's Pemion® and Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, carbon utilization, and advanced energy storage. Founded in 2017, Ionomr employs 54 professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada, Rochester, New York and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy, visit www.ionomr.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionomr-innovations-named-to-the-global-cleantech-100-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row-302351406.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
