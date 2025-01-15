Bybit Web3 Launches FarmX, Revolutionizing Telegram Gaming with Decentralized Farming in SpaceS

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of FarmX , a groundbreaking decentralized farming platform integrated into its popular Telegram game bot, SpaceS. FarmX empowers both new and experienced crypto users to earn rewards by completing simple farming tasks and participating in various campaigns, introducing a new dimension of play-to-earn excitement to the SpaceS ecosystem.

Bybit SpaceS, with its engaging space-themed gameplay and vibrant community of over 3 million players, has become a beloved platform for Web3 enthusiasts. Beyond its gameplay, SpaceS introduces a social element, allowing players to invite friends and form fleets to play together. The introduction of FarmX further solidifies Bybit's position as a leader in innovative and rewarding gaming experiences.

Key Features of FarmX:

Farm-to-Earn: Connect your wallet, hold SpaceS Points or TON, and start farming with a few simple clicks.

Early Bird Advantage: FarmX rewards are distributed based on how much you farm and how early you start. The more SpaceS Points or $TON you hold and the earlier you participate, the greater your share of the prize pool.

Exclusive Loyalty Rewards: Earn exclusive token rewards by farming SpaceS Points or depositing TON.

Community-Driven: Leverage the thriving SpaceS community and participate in exciting campaigns with massive prize pools.

TON Ecosystem Integration: FarmX integrates TON farming, marking Bybit Web3's entry into the vibrant TON ecosystem. By holding $TON, players can double their rewards, unlocking even more earning potential.

MK Chin, Bybit's Web3 Evangelist, commented: "FarmX represents a significant milestone for SpaceS and Bybit Web3. By seamlessly integrating decentralized farming into a beloved game, we are democratizing access to DeFi and providing our community with exciting new opportunities to earn rewards. We are thrilled to see how players embrace FarmX and shape the future of play-to-earn experiences."

The FarmX campaign offers an additional 40,000 USDT prize pool from January 16th to 24th. Subsequent campaigns will feature even more enticing rewards and collaborations with top projects in the Web3 space.

