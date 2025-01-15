Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 14 January 2025 was 177.22p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 January 2025