Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
15.01.2025
Global Electronics Council Joins Clean Energy Buyers Association To Drive a Carbon-Free Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Global Electronics Council
Originally published on GEC's New Feed

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is proud to announce its membership in the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), a leading coalition of energy buyers, suppliers,?and stakeholders committed to accelerating the transition to a carbon-free energy future.

CEBA's more than 400 members include institutional energy customers of every type and size, from corporate and industrial companies to universities and cities. Together, CEBA members represent one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and account for more than $20 trillion in market capitalization. By joining this influential network, GEC strengthens its commitment to advancing sustainability across the global electronics industry.

CEBA's mission to empower energy customers and scale clean energy solutions aligns seamlessly with GEC's vision of achieving 100% sustainable electronics by 2050 for everyone, everywhere. GEC is honored to join CEBA alongside a distinguished group of new members, including Netflix, Chick-fil-A, and Waters Corporation. Together, these organizations represent a broad coalition united by the shared goal of advancing clean energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

As part of the CEBA community, GEC will collaborate with like-minded organizations to overcome barriers to clean energy adoption and contribute to innovative solutions that benefit the planet. Together with CEBA's diverse membership, GEC aims to drive impactful change by supporting initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy integration.

"Joining CEBA is a natural extension of our mission to enable sustainable practices within the electronics industry," said Bob Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of GEC. "We look forward to leveraging this partnership to amplify our efforts in driving systemic change and supporting our stakeholders in meeting their sustainability goals."

CEBA's robust network includes influential organizations from various sectors, all united by a shared vision of a clean energy economy. GEC is excited to contribute its expertise and collaborate on achieving measurable progress toward a more sustainable future.

Visit cebuyers.org to learn more about CEBA and its vision for a carbon-free energy future. Explore gec.org to stay updated on GEC's sustainability initiatives, partnerships, latest updates and more.

Together, we'll advance innovation, collaboration, and action for a sustainable future.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Electronics Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
