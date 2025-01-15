GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition: Year-to-Date Highlights

A timeline of key reports, resources, collaborations and events.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / GoDaddy
As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative
Timeline: Venture Forward microbusiness reports
Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports. Select any listed below to download.
2020
Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation
Summer 2020 Venture Forward Report
Fall 2020 Venture Forward Report
2021
Summer 2021 Venture Forward Report
UCLA Anderson Forecast Microbusiness Activity Index (MAI) Introduced
Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses
Winter 2021 Venture Forward Report
2022
Summer 2022 Venture Forward Report
US Conference of Mayors Business Council 2022 Best Practices
Milken: Best Performing Cities
UCLA Anderson Forecast MAI Update
2023
Summer 2023 Venture Forward Report
UCLA Anderson Forecast 2024 MAI Annual Update
View more data downloads, recent press, and our research methodology at Venture Forward
Using data insights to support entrepreneurs
GoDaddy Venture Forward goes beyond reporting data. We use our research to engage and support civic leaders, policymakers, organizations and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of microbusiness business owners.
Here are a few examples. More are available on the Venture Forward website.
PANEL
2024 Milken Institute Global Conference: GoDaddy Venture Forward Global Head, Alexandra Rosen, joined a panel to discuss the big impact of America's small businesses.
MICROBUSINESS SUMMIT
The first of its kind Microbusiness Summit took place at Las Vegas City Hall in February 2024. Las Vegas was identified as having the second-highest number of microbusinesses nationally.
USE CASE
University of Missouri's extension program created an interactive dashboard to visualize Venture Forward's data and provide economic briefs for small business counselors and data training for professionals.
RESEARCH WEBINAR
In February of 2024, nearly 100 virtual attendees joined the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, the Wells Fargo Foundation and GoDaddy Venture Forward to discuss fresh data on women-led entrepreneurship.
Download the full report.
GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition
This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.
We're here to support entrepreneurs.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: GoDaddy
View the original press release on accesswire.com