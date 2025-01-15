Anzeige
GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition: Year-to-Date Highlights

Finanznachrichten News

A timeline of key reports, resources, collaborations and events.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / GoDaddy

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative

Timeline: Venture Forward microbusiness reports

Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports. Select any listed below to download.

2020

  • Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation

  • Summer 2020 Venture Forward Report

  • Fall 2020 Venture Forward Report

2021

  • Summer 2021 Venture Forward Report

  • UCLA Anderson Forecast Microbusiness Activity Index (MAI) Introduced

  • Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses

  • Winter 2021 Venture Forward Report

2022

  • Summer 2022 Venture Forward Report

  • US Conference of Mayors Business Council 2022 Best Practices

  • Milken: Best Performing Cities

  • UCLA Anderson Forecast MAI Update

2023

  • Summer 2023 Venture Forward Report

  • UCLA Anderson Forecast 2024 MAI Annual Update

View more data downloads, recent press, and our research methodology at Venture Forward

Using data insights to support entrepreneurs

GoDaddy Venture Forward goes beyond reporting data. We use our research to engage and support civic leaders, policymakers, organizations and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of microbusiness business owners.

Here are a few examples. More are available on the Venture Forward website.

PANEL
2024 Milken Institute Global Conference: GoDaddy Venture Forward Global Head, Alexandra Rosen, joined a panel to discuss the big impact of America's small businesses.

MICROBUSINESS SUMMIT

The first of its kind Microbusiness Summit took place at Las Vegas City Hall in February 2024. Las Vegas was identified as having the second-highest number of microbusinesses nationally.

USE CASE

University of Missouri's extension program created an interactive dashboard to visualize Venture Forward's data and provide economic briefs for small business counselors and data training for professionals.

RESEARCH WEBINAR

In February of 2024, nearly 100 virtual attendees joined the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, the Wells Fargo Foundation and GoDaddy Venture Forward to discuss fresh data on women-led entrepreneurship.

Download the full report.

GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.

We're here to support entrepreneurs.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
