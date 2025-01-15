GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition: Year-to-Date Highlights

A timeline of key reports, resources, collaborations and events.

Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports. Select any listed below to download.

2020

Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation

Summer 2020 Venture Forward Report

Fall 2020 Venture Forward Report

2021

Summer 2021 Venture Forward Report

UCLA Anderson Forecast Microbusiness Activity Index (MAI) Introduced

Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses

Winter 2021 Venture Forward Report

2022

Summer 2022 Venture Forward Report

US Conference of Mayors Business Council 2022 Best Practices

Milken: Best Performing Cities

UCLA Anderson Forecast MAI Update

2023

Summer 2023 Venture Forward Report

UCLA Anderson Forecast 2024 MAI Annual Update

Using data insights to support entrepreneurs

GoDaddy Venture Forward goes beyond reporting data. We use our research to engage and support civic leaders, policymakers, organizations and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of microbusiness business owners.

PANEL

2024 Milken Institute Global Conference: GoDaddy Venture Forward Global Head, Alexandra Rosen, joined a panel to discuss the big impact of America's small businesses.

MICROBUSINESS SUMMIT

The first of its kind Microbusiness Summit took place at Las Vegas City Hall in February 2024. Las Vegas was identified as having the second-highest number of microbusinesses nationally.

USE CASE

University of Missouri's extension program created an interactive dashboard to visualize Venture Forward's data and provide economic briefs for small business counselors and data training for professionals.

RESEARCH WEBINAR

In February of 2024, nearly 100 virtual attendees joined the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, the Wells Fargo Foundation and GoDaddy Venture Forward to discuss fresh data on women-led entrepreneurship.

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.

We're here to support entrepreneurs.

