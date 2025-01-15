The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Germany was expected to shrink in real terms by 5.8% in 2024, owing to the sluggish residential construction sector, coupled with labor shortages, rising insolvency, high interest rates, elevated construction material costs, and falling building permits.

According to Destatis, the total number of building permits issued in the country declined by 15.6% YoY in the first half of 2024; by segments, permits issued for residential and non-residential buildings declined by 19.2% and 3.7% respectively, during the same period.

Moreover, the total construction turnover value (companies with 20 and more persons employed) fell by 1% YoY in the first half of 2024. In another setback to the industry, the total number of companies that applied for insolvency proceedings rose by 24.9% YoY in the first six months of 2024, following an overall annual growth of 22.1% in 2023.

The analyst expects the German construction industry to register an average annual rate of 2.4% between 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. The government plans to install 70GW of offshore wind power by 2045. In line with this, in July 2024, the government awarded multiple offshore wind projects, with a combined value of EUR12.6 billion ($13.4 billion), to the British energy company BP and French oil company TotalEnergies to develop wind projects in the North and Baltic Sea.

In addition to supporting the offshore wind initiative, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a commitment of EUR5 billion ($5.3 billion) in August 2024, for local wind energy components manufacturers in Germany.

