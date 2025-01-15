Anzeige
15.01.2025 20:22 Uhr
AACSB International: AACSB and AArU Begin Groundbreaking Partnership to Advance Quality Education Across the Arab World

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Arab Universities (AArU) and AACSB International (AACSB) have formalized a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), during AACSB's Middle East and North Africa conference in Dubai, UAE.

The agreement outlines a shared commitment to providing opportunities for schools within the AArU membership to experience the advantages of specified membership benefits in both AACSB and AArU. AArU members will be provided the opportunity to work towards advancing accreditation efforts, and promote best practices in business education. This partnership will support universities across the Arab world in achieving global standards of excellence while addressing region-specific challenges in higher education and economic development.

"The Association of Arab Universities seeks to enhance the quality of higher education and elevate the level of academic accreditation to meet international standards. This agreement with AACSB, one of the most important international accreditation institutions, is part of the Association's vision to develop academic excellence, improve the efficiency of Arab educational institutions, and enhance their competitiveness," says Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary General of AArU.

"AACSB is proud to collaborate with the Association of Arab Universities supporting the advancement of quality education in the Arab region. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and impact in education worldwide. With a century old tradition of continuous improvement and impact, we are honored to join AArU today and celebrate our mutual commitment to quality education," says Lily Bi President and CEO of AACSB.

The MOU is a testament to the shared vision of both organizations to nurture future-ready business leaders in higher education. The AArU, established in 1964, is dedicated to strengthening cooperation between its 450 member universities in the Arab world and supporting their contributions to sustainable development. AACSB, with its global network of over 1,900 member organizations, has been driving excellence in business education for more than a century.

This partnership represents a significant step toward creating a more globally connected and impactful business education ecosystem in the Arab region.

A formal signing of the agreement occurred at the AACSB MENA Conference in Dubai, UAE including AACSB President and CEO Lily Bi and AArU Secretary General Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

For More Information Contact:
Leah McBride
1+813.367.5238
mediarelations@aacsb.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d0a564b-56be-4764-b6b1-ccb313ca064b


