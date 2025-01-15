Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 20:50 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2024 and Year to Date 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the fourth quarter 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024.

POST FALLS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp today reported net income for the fourth quarter of $452,990 or $0.24 per share, compared to $563,908 or $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income of $1,475,207 or $0.78 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was also reported, compared to $2,118,568 or $1.12 per share for the twelve months ended 2023. All results are unaudited.

As of December 31, 2024, total consolidated assets were $241.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.3% compared to December 31, 2023. Gross loans ended the period at $133.9 million compared to $119.0 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.0 million or 12.6%. Total deposits were $195.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $195.1 million as of December 31, 2023, a 0.2% increase.

"Despite the challenges of the elevated interest rate environment and competition for deposits, we were able to maintain our deposit levels while lowering our funding costs in the second half of the year, allowing us to increase our net interest margin. Loan demand remained strong for a majority of the year, resulting in our third straight year of loan growth greater than 10%. The investment in our future growth in the Spokane market reduced our earnings for 2024, as we opened a loan origination office in Spokane Valley, and will be opening a retail branch this month on 5-Mile Road." Said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 for twelve months ended 2024 versus $1.11 per share for twelve months ended 2023.

  • Net book value per share ended the quarter at $12.36 compared to $10.89 from one year ago.

  • Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.62% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 6.77% for twelve months ended 2024, compared to 0.89% and 11.48% for twelve months ended 2023, respectively.

  • Total assets ended the period at $241.4 million compared to $238.3 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.3%.

  • Gross loans were $133.9 million at quarter end, versus $119.0 million on December 31, 2023.

  • Total deposits were $195.5 million, compared to $195.1 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.2%. Deposits decreased $7.9 million representing a 3.9% decrease from the linked quarter.

  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.27% compared to 3.38% for twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

  • Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0.00% as of December 31, 2024.

  • Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

  • We continue to far exceed the minimum Community Bank Leverage Ratio.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane and a loan production office in Spokane Valley.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

6,170,321

$

5,126,240

$

9,573,400

Securities available for sale, at fair value

91,070,959

106,182,844

96,787,716

Net loans

131,562,189

116,869,345

122,993,089

Other assets

12,610,024

10,117,130

10,449,503

Total assets

$

241,413,494

$

238,295,559

$

239,803,707

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Total deposits

$

195,494,331

$

195,128,267

$

203,369,574

Borrowings

15,397,000

16,596,000

7,000,000

Capital lease liability

1,442,171

406,705

354,462

Other liabilities

5,714,280

5,573,400

5,694,015

Shareholders' equity

23,365,712

20,591,186

23,385,656

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

241,413,494

$

238,295,559

$

239,803,707

Ratios:

Return on average assets

0.62

%

0.89

%

0.57

%

Return on average equity

6.77

%

11.48

%

6.37

%

Community bank leverage ratio

10.59

%

10.16

%

10.33

%

Net interest margin (YTD)

3.27

%

3.38

%

3.20

%

Efficiency Ratio (YTD)

75.72

%

65.66

%

74.71

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

Income Statement Overview
(unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Interest income

$

2,870,930

$

2,513,598

$

11,009,987

$

9,607,105

Interest expense

835,452

607,423

3,384,176

1,731,303

Net interest income

2,035,478

1,906,175

7,625,812

7,875,802

Loan loss provision

74,000

9,500

256,812

131,000

Noninterest income

231,267

226,748

926,268

908,660

Salaries and employee benefits

964,986

883,235

3,614,729

3,104,165

Occupancy expense

168,463

151,398

667,756

596,907

Loss on sale, net of gains

-

-

23,005

263,055

Other noninterest expense

646,731

519,266

2,193,462

2,067,190

Income before income taxes

412,564

569,523

1,796,315

2,622,146

Income tax expense

(40,426

)

5,615

321,108

503,578

Net income

$

452,990

$

563,908

$

1,475,207

$

2,118,568

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
