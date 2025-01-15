Anzeige
15.01.2025 23:14 Uhr
Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in San Marcos, TX

Finanznachrichten News

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in San Marcos, TX on Wednesday, January 29that 2:00 PM CDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at the SW Corner of Yarrington Rd & IH-35, San Marcos, TX Buc-ee's San Marcos will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 128 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's San Marcos groundbreaking ceremony will include local leaders, including Mayor Jane Hughson of San Marcos and County Judge Ruben Becerra among others.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 510 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. In 2024, Buc-ee's broke ground on the its first Virginia, Mississippi, Ohio locations including and their third location in Georgia and Tennessee.

"The Buc-ee's mantra is "exceed expectations" this San Marcos location is a special step for us in that regard. The San Marcos store will help us provide the ultimate Buc-ee's experience to all I-35 travelers, north and southbound!" said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, Stan Beard.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's San Marcos will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information

Crissy Gonzales
Media Coordinator
media@buc-ees.com
346-302-3653

.

SOURCE: Buc-ee's



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
