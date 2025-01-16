Anzeige
16.01.2025 00:48 Uhr
Ridgewood Infrastructure Announced $1.2 Billion Final Close for Fund II, Significantly Surpassing Its Target



NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure ("Ridgewood"), a leading investor in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the final close of its second fund, Ridgewood Water & Strategic Infrastructure Fund II LP ("Fund II"), with $1.2 billion in capital commitments, significantly surpassing its $1 billion target.


Fund II attracted a diverse mix of leading institutional investors, including returning and new public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, endowment funds, and asset managers from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

A continuation of Ridgewood's established strategy, Fund II is focused on investments in essential infrastructure businesses and assets that provide critical services in sectors including water, energy, transportation, and utilities. Ridgewood's operationally oriented, value creation approach emphasizes scaling, professionalizing, and enhancing the strategic positioning of its investments.

"We are grateful for the continued significant support from our existing partners and are excited to welcome several new LPs from across the globe," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "This is a meaningful milestone for our firm, and we are deeply appreciative of the trust our partners continue to place in our team and strategy."

Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner, added: "We look forward to continuing to deliver value for our investors and the many communities in which our portfolio companies operate."

Fund II has already made several notable investments, including the Prospect Lake Clean Water Center, the third-largest water public-private partnership in U.S. history, which will provide approximately 80% of Fort Lauderdale's fresh water under a 30-year concession agreement.

Ridgewood has also had notable recent exits from its inaugural fund ("Fund I"). Last October, Fund I sold its controlling interest in the Vista Ridge Water Pipeline, America's largest water public-private partnership, which supplies approximately 20% of San Antonio's fresh water under a 30-year concession agreement. Earlier this month, Fund I also sold its controlling interest in SiEnergy, one of the fastest growing regulated utilities in America.

"Our achievements reflect the exceptional capabilities of our team and the strength of the Ridgewood platform," said Matthew Swanson, Founding Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "We look forward to building upon this strong foundation of success in the years to come."

Eaton Partners, a Stifel company, acted as the placement agent, and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel for the fund.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure
Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including water, energy, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

Contact Information: Ridgewood Infrastructure
527 Madison Avenue, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Email: Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163658/Ridgewood_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridgewood-infrastructure-announced-1-2-billion-final-close-for-fund-ii-significantly-surpassing-its-target-302352451.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
