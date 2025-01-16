TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.That was unchanged from the November reading but shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 3.8 percent - matching forecasts and unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 3.7 percent.Export prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices slumped 0.9 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX