Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
SKF to publish Q4 report on 31 January

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q4 results for 2024 on 31 January at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/675823f083fc4b000e12bc0e/pakvt
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Carina van den Berg, CFO (Acting), after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q4-report-on-31-january,c4092005

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4092005/3207354.pdf

20250116 SKF to publish Q4 report on 31 January

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-goteborg-2021-4709-jpeg-fullresolution---copy,c3368345

SKF Göteborg 2021 4709 jpeg fullresolution - Copy

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q4-report-on-31-january-302352869.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
