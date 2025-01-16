Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
[16.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,501,600.00
|EUR
|0
|109,857,215.37
|9.5515
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|15.01.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|968,500.31
|96.0814
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|15.01.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,499,279.16
|109.8568
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|15.01.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,137,308.71
|114.0231
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|15.01.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|52,685.00
|GBP
|0
|5,846,497.64
|110.9708
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|15.01.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|45,691.00
|EUR
|0
|4,825,815.99
|105.6185
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|15.01.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,373,976.39
|95.9749
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|15.01.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,606,463.00
|USD
|0
|17,078,429.69
|10.6311
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|15.01.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|473,462.00
|GBP
|4,508.00
|4,595,820.18
|9.7068
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|15.01.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|320,241.00
|USD
|3,368.00
|3,443,225.08
|10.752
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|15.01.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|406,592,474.32
|106.4225
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|15.01.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|630,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,239,387.01
|9.904
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|15.01.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,308,456.36
|10.5819
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|15.01.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,025,951.00
|SEK
|0
|10,782,952.84
|10.5102
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|15.01.25
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|244,788.42
|10.6476
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|15.01.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,305,909.49
|10.3281
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|15.01.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,837,706,819.03
|97.2332
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|15.01.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,195,897.87
|10.2799
