Red Toolbox Expands Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line to Europe

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Toolbox, the renowned kids' toy brand and licensee of Stanley Jr., Char-Broil, Miracle-Gro, Goodyear, and Tasty Jr. is excited to announce the European launch of the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play line. Red Toolbox previously held the Stanley Jr. license in the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The new agreement extends to include the European market and the UK in the roleplay category, highlighting Red Toolbox's ongoing efforts to inspire young minds by expanding access to imaginative and educational play opportunities across Europe.

The Stanley Jr. line offers a range of high-quality, real work tools that are specially designed for smaller hands, as well as roleplay sets designed to inspire young builders. From tool belts and workbenches to pretend play replicas of iconic Stanley tools, the collection encourages imaginative play while introducing children to essential skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment.

"We're proud to build upon our successful partnership with Stanley Black and Decker and bring the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play line to kids across Europe," said Ami Rosenfeld, CEO of Red Toolbox. "Expanding our license to include the roleplay category in Europe allows us to share the joy of discovery and learning with even more children. Europe represents one of the largest and most dynamic toy markets globally, valued for its emphasis on quality and educational products. This expansion positions Red Toolbox to tap into growing trends in experiential play, strengthening our footprint in a region where parents and educators are increasingly seeking toys that combine entertainment with meaningful skill-building."

The European launch of the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play line will be supported by a robust marketing campaign, including collaborations with leading retailers, digital advertising, and engaging content designed to captivate both children and parents alike. The collection will be available online and in select stores in the summer of 2025.

For more information about the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play line or to explore the full range of Red Toolbox products, visit www.red-toolbox.com .

About Red Toolbox:

Red Toolbox has been sparking kids' imaginations and fostering hands-on play for generations. Founded in 2007, the company set out with a mission to create toys that mirror the adult world, leading to the launch of the Stanley Jr. brand in collaboration with Stanley Black & Decker. Since then, Red Toolbox has expanded its offerings with innovative products, including pretend playsets, kids' gardening tools, and take-apart vehicles. The brand's diverse portfolio also includes collaborations with renowned names like Stanley, Black & Decker, Char-Broil, Oklahoma Joe's, Craftsman, Tasty, Miracle-Gro, and Goodyear.

Carve Communications for Red Toolbox:

Emily Auriemma

emilya@carvecomms.com

856-723-3055

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-toolbox-expands-stanley-jr-pretend-play-line-to-europe-302352681.html